Love Island Australia Might Be More Toxic Than Ever — So Why Are We Still Watching?

Look at any dating show from any country or network and you're bound to see a similar issue: the most recent season of Love Is Blind saw Jared "JP" Pierce criticise his partner Taylor Rue about her use of makeup, saying that she looked "fake", which some viewers have suggested is controlling. Still, we watched on in horror, still binge-watching the entire season in one day. Cast your mind back to 2020 and you might remember Ciarran Stott become volatile after watching another man on Bachelor In Paradise Australia take his ex, Renee Barrett, out on a date. Fellow contestant Alisha Aitken-Radburn commented on his possessiveness at the time, saying, "he doesn’t want anyone touching anything that he has previously touched". Yet, Stott was one of the people given the most screentime that season. Go even further back into the reality TV archives, to 2007, when we also saw Spencer Pratt of The Hills start a rumour that Lauren Conrad had made a sex tape with her co-star Jason Wahler — something Pratt later admitted was a lie. And this is the very show that inspired our love for reality TV in the first place.