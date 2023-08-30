18 TV Shows That Are So Bingeable, You Can Finish Them In A Day

ADVERTISEMENT
There are definitely times when we relish starting a long TV show that will keep us chipping away at it for months. Like a cosy old sweater, picking up a storyline that you've spent weeks or months slowly becoming more invested in is a treat (and yes, restarting Sex and the City from season 1 for the fourth time counts).
But we're also big fans of instant gratification, and in those moments, all we really want is to settle in on the couch and watch a show that's so bingeable, that it's all over in a few hours. The criteria for selecting such a show is that it should have eight episodes or less in season, or each episode should have a short run-time — just enough to get you through a rainy Sunday afternoon or a quiet Saturday night, and strictly no more.
The key here is to bash it out in one sitting, so you don't have the pressure of picking it back up during the week, after a long day at work.
Here are 18 shows that are so bingeable, you can finish them in one day.