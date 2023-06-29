From Nostalgic To Newbies, Here Are The 35 Best TV Shows On Disney+ Australia Right Now

ADVERTISEMENT
When you think of Disney, you're probably filled with warm, fuzzy memories of your favourite childhood cartoons. But the entertainment powerhouse's streaming platform, Disney+ is the home of far more than just fairytale classics, making it a serious contender in the streaming wars.
Whether you're after a quick mini-series or a multi-season show that will keep you bingeing for days, there are plenty of Disney+ TV shows across comedy, drama, horror and romance to keep you entertained. Star Wars fans will be hooked onto The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, Marvel fanatics have WandaVision and Loki, and comedy lovers can enjoy everything from How I Met Your Father to Scrubs.
Get the popcorn ready as we leave you with a list of the 35 best TV shows streaming on Disney+ in Australia right now.