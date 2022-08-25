At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
There are a plethora of streaming platforms these days and there's never been more variety in terms of TV shows and movies to watch at home. But Disney+ — the home of Ms. Marvel, Only Murders in the Building and The Dropout — tries to set itself apart from its competitors with its annual Disney Plus Day that serves up special perks and new releases for its subscribers.
What is Disney Plus Day?
Disney Plus Day (or Disney+ Day) is an annual event where the streaming platform treats subscribers to additional content from a slew of brands and franchises, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, Star Wars and The Simpsons.
When is Disney Plus Day?
Disney+ Day 2022 is on Thursday, September 8 this year, which is two months earlier than last year's Disney+ Day which took place in November, in line with the second anniversary of the streaming service's launch in Australia.
What is premiering on Disney Plus Day?
There are several TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform on Disney+ Day. Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder will drop in the evening, just in time for dinner and a movie. Marvel fans will also enjoy new episodes of the female-led She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while rom-com fans have a new British TV show to binge called Wedding Season. Here's the rest of the lineup:
Thor: Love and Thunder (5pm AEST)
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder (5pm AEST)
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return (2am AEST)
Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs (5pm AEST)
Welcome to the Club (2am AEST)
Tierra Incógnita (2am AEST)
Pinocchio (5pm AEST)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (new episode - 5pm AEST)
Cars on the Road (2am AEST)
Growing Up (2am AEST)
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (2am AEST)
THE ZONE: Survival Mission (2am AEST)
Wedding Season, Season 1 (2am AEST)
