Why We Miss The Point When We Call Masculinity ‘Toxic’

The outcomes of that collective socialisation don’t just manifest in men who behave badly, men who we can easily label “toxic.” It impacts all of us. And the idea of toxicity leaves too much room between us and them. That’s why I’m not willing to separate men into those categories: Those men are bad. These men are just ignorant to the issues. These men are good. This creates an environment where men can say, ”That’s not me — I get a pass.” It reinforces privilege. It allows men the option to stay quiet, to opt out of the conversation, to distance themselves from the issue. And doing that would mean those men would lose out on an opportunity to learn and grow — and to see who they are when they’re not confined by the Man Box.