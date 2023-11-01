Meet The Big Brother: House Of Love Housemates

Alright, lovebirds. Fetch your rose-coloured glasses and get ready to swoon, because the official cast for Big Brother Australia's new 2023 season has officially been released. This season, we'll be introduced to 15 singles who are set to pack their suitcases and head into the Big Brother house.
But this season won't be like the others you've watched. Dubbed Big Brother: House of Love, we're set for a swoon-worthy season filled with lots of flirting and plenty of smooches as housemates battle it out for the $100,000 grand prize — and the chance to fall in love.
"This year, the house is full of sexy singles who have plenty of game, but not necessarily the strategic kind," host Sonia Kruger said.
From what we can gather, Big Brother will be playing a cheeky cupid to see what will happen when a big group of singles are thrown under one roof to form romantic connections, while also vying for the cash prize and voting one another out. Drama!
Meet all the housemates below:
Minee is 22, lives in WA and works as a model.
This 28-year-old traction linesman hails from NSW.
This sheep farmer is 27 and lives in Victoria.
Jake is a 25-year-old carpenter from Victoria.
Anna-Sophia is 30, hails from Sydney's Northern Beaches and works as a luxury fashion manager.
Luke is a 33-year-old tradie from NSW.
Annelise is a 24-year-old Pilates instructor and dancer who lives in sunny Queensland.
Zach is a 22-year-old house painter from Victoria.
Quan is a 33-year-old policy manager from Victoria.
Louis lives in Victoria, is 24, and works as a social media manager.
Graciemae is a 24-year-old personal assistant from NSW.
Dion, 26, works as a lighting designer and lives in Victoria.
Dion says that he's loud, unfiltered and in your face. "I like to cause a little drama. I can cook up more lies than Gordon Ramsay."
Tay, 20, and Ari, 23, are sisters who live in Queensland and work as social media influencers. They're entering the house together, as one housemate.
Lewis is a 26-year-old carpenter from Victoria.
Watch Big Brother: House of Love from Monday November 6 on Channel 7 and 7plus.