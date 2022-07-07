Every Clue & Theory For The Masked Singer Australia 2022

Another mystery lineup of celebrities are ready to sing their hearts out under the guise of their quirky costumes, and it's up to viewers and the judges — Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes, Spice Girls singer Mel B, The Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield and ex Big Brother star Chrissie Swan — to figure out their identities.
Channel 10 has started dropping hints for some of the quirky characters, so here's a roundup of all of the clues and theories as to who is behind each mask. Let the guessing game begin.
Who is Mirrorball?
The first clue is that "Mirrorball is ready to spin their way onto The Masked Singer Australia stage – but will they reflect the celeb under the mask?"
If you think about it, the prize awarded to the winner of Dancing With The Stars is usually a mirror ball trophy and the spinning reference makes it even more likely that the celeb behind this mask has also been on DWTS.
The first video promo shows Mirrorball strutting down a red carpet which makes us think it could be a singer, actor or model who's used to the paparazzi. Some former DWTS names that immediately come to mind include Courtney Act, Ricki-Lee Coulter, Bec Hewitt or Kyly Clarke.
Who Is Zombie?
The first clue is that "Zombie joins us from beyond the grave. Typically, zombies are dead and slow, but rest assured our Zombie will put on a lively performance! It’s a no-brainer!"
Could this celebrity have portrayed an on-screen character who dies and comes back to the dead? Or could they be a long-lost musician that's ready to revive their career via reality TV?
The first video promo shows Zombie wearing a flight hostess costume that reminds us of Britney Spears' outfit in her iconic Toxic music video. Is it a stretch to say Brit will fly to Australia to appear on The Masked Singer? Well, international singing sensation Anastacia did just that and won the 2021 season.
Zombie is also seen doing her own makeup in the clip, which could suggest it's a famous makeup YouTuber or Instagram influencer.
If we start looking really close, the possibilities are endless. One eagle-eyed fan on Instagram has suggested Wentworth's Pamela Rabe is the face behind the mask. "Focus on the gloves and hands give me freaky Wentworth vibes! Joan ‘The Freak’ Ferguson! Pamela Rabe! Not sure she’d do this show, but would be amazing!!!" they wrote on Instagram.
Who is Thong?
The first clue reads: "Move over Pavlova, because there’s a new Aussie icon stepping up this season! The iconic double plugger, Thong! Will they flip or will they flop?"
So there's a couple of clues for us to work with here. Last year's Pavlova was revealed to be Jimmy Barnes, so could his daughter Mahalia Barnes be the famous face behind this mask?
The fact that Thong steps out into a loud crowd in the promo clip makes it possible this is a comedian who loves to entertain, or perhaps it's a famous tennis player as they are wearing a visor. Going to throw in some initial wild guesses here: Ash Barty or The Cheap Seats hosts Melanie Bracewell or Tim McDonald who are both already on contract with Channel 10.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the clues and theories about the 2022 season of The Masked Singer.