After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Logie Awards are back, baby! The awards, now in their 62nd year, are Australia's answer to the Emmys — a night where we celebrate the magnificence of Aussie television. The 'night of nights' was held on Sunday, June 19 at The Star Gold Coast Entertainment Resort precinct.
In news that surprised absolutely no one (and especially not Sportsbet), LEGO Masters host and Australian sweetheart, Hamish Blake, took out the Gold Logie — the award's highest honour. This is his second Gold Logie win after taking out the top spot back in 2012 for his work on Hamish and Andy's Gap Year. Blake also took out the Bert Newton Award for the Most Popular Presenter.
The Gold Logie had six other nominations, including Melissa Leong, Julia Morris, Sonia Kruger, Karl Stefanovic, Ray Meagher, and Logies #1 enemy, Tom Gleeson. In terms of representation, three of the seven nominees are women and only one of them, Singaporean-Chinese Leong, comes from an ethnically diverse background.
Hamish Blake joins the Gold Logie hall of fame, including the likes of Graham Kennedy and Ray Martin who share the record for the most Gold Logies, as well as an impressive lineup featuring the late Bert Newton, Lisa McCune, Daryl Sommers, Rove McManus, Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, and Asher Keddie, to name a few.
The Logies have always had a range of presenters rather than one singular host, and this year was no exception. Presenters that took the stage included Mel B, Melissa Leong, Hamish and Andy, Patti Newton, Jessica Mauboy, Amander Keller, Osher Gunsberg, Julia Morris, and more.
Other highlights of the night included Tony Armstrong's first Logie win for Most Popular New Talent, Lisa Wilkinson's speech praising the bravery of Brittany Higgins after winning the award for most outstanding news coverage, and Julia Morris' awkward takedown of cancel culture.
Guy Pearce didn't bother turning up for his award for Most Popular Actor, and Kitty Flanagan took out the award for the Most Popular Actress for her work in ABC's Fisk. Anna Torv was awarded Most Outstanding Actress for The Newsreader, and Heather Mitchell was dubbed the Most Outstanding Supporting Actress for Love Me.
From a diversity point of view, frankly it was slim pickings. Only one person of colour, Tony Armstrong, won an award during the night. NITV's Incarceration Nation rightfully took out the award for Most Outstanding Documentary for its investigation into the trauma experienced by Indigenous Australians and how this impacts incarceration rates.
Without further ado, here is a the full list of the 2022 Logie Awards winners:
2022 Most Popular Awards
TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network — WINNER
Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network — WINNER
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network — WINNER
TV WEEK Silver Logie - Most Popular Actor
Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC — WINNER
Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC — WINNER
TV WEEK Silver Logie - Most Popular Actress
Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC — WINNER
Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent
Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC — WINNER
Will Lodder, Love Me,
Most Popular Drama Program
Home and Away, Seven Network — WINNER
Home and Away, Seven Network — WINNER
Most Popular Entertainment Program
Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL — WINNER
Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL — WINNER
Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program
The Project, Network 10 — WINNER
Most Popular Comedy Program
Most Popular Reality Program
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
TV Week Silver Logie - Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress In An International Program
Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan — WINNER
Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan — WINNER
2022 Most Outstanding Awards
TV WEEK Silver Logie - Most Outstanding Drama Series
The Newsreader, ABC — WINNER
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie
Fires, ABC — WINNER
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actor
Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC — WINNER
TV WEEK Silver Logie - Most Outstanding Actress
Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC — WINNER
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC — WINNER
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
Heather Mitchell, Love Me, BINGE and FOXTEL — WINNER
Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network — WINNER
Most Outstanding Reality Program
I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10 — WINNER
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview, Network 10 — WINNER
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
Most Outstanding Children’s Program
Bluey, ABC — WINNER
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
ABC Incarceration Nation, NITV — WINNER
ABC Incarceration Nation, NITV — WINNER
