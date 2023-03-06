From the Emmys to the Golden Globes, there are plenty of awards shows that celebration television overseas. However, closer to home, the Logies are Australia's answer to TV's night of nights. In 2023, the TV Week Logie Awards return for the 63rd time. And with a new location comes the promise of a new air about the awards show — from the presenters to the performers and even the format of the night.
Here's everything we know about the 2023 Logie Awards as we count down down until the big event and learning who will win the coveted Gold Logie.
Where will the 2023 Logies be held?
Melbourne has long been the home of the Logie Awards until it shifted to the Gold Coast in 2018. However, the Logies are heading down south in 2023, taking place in Sydney after three decades.
"Sydney is the best city in Australia and the home of our television and production industries, making it the obvious choice for the TV WEEK Logie Awards," NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said in an official press statement.
"Television’s night of nights now has its rightful home in The Harbour City, showcasing the glitz and glamour of our vibrant nightlife. This will inject millions of dollars into the NSW economy, creating hundreds of jobs in production, hospitality and events."
When are the 2023 Logie Awards and how can I watch?
The 2023 Logie Awards will be held on Sunday, July 30 and will be broadcast on Channel 7 and 7plus.
It's a new era for the glamorous television industry event, which has traditionally aired on Channel 9 and prominently featured its own network's talent in hosting and presenting roles.
With Channel 7 now at the helm, initial promotions ahead of the Logies feature key talent from within the network, including Home & Away veterans Ray Meagher and Ada Nicodemou, as well as Big Brother host Sonia Kruger.
In major entertainment news, the Logies are set to return to Sydney for the first time in over 30 years and will be broadcast exclusively on @Channel7 and @7plus. #sunriseon7 pic.twitter.com/Cil4m5zMuG— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) March 5, 2023
Who will host the 2023 Logies?
While the host of this year's Logies are yet to be announced, there are some big names that we can think of at Channel 7. As well as Meagher, Nicodemou and Kruger, other celebrities who could be up for the hosting gig include Sunrise's David 'Kochie' Koch, Natalie Barr or Edwina Bartholomew, or Australian Idol host Ricki-Lee Coulter.
With only one person of colour ever winning the Gold Logie, it's clear the Aussie TV industry has room for progress in terms of cultural diversity and representation. Here's hoping we see some more people of colour amongst those who appear on stage and on the red carpet at the Logies this year.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 Logie Awards.