The 2024 Logie Awards — Australia's answer to The Emmys — are just around the corner. The 64th annual TV Week Logie Awards are a celebration of our very best small-screen talent and one of the biggest events on the entertainment calendar.
For the first time ever, the public will have the ability to weigh in on every award. The previous most popular and most outstanding categories will be combined under a new “best” banner. Previously, most popular awards were voted by fans, while the most outstanding categories were decided by a body of Australian TV professionals.
Read on for everything you need to know.
Where Will The 2024 Logies Be Held?
The 2024 Logies will take place at The Star, Sydney.
When Are The 2024 Logie Awards and How Can I Watch?
The awards will take place on Sunday, August 18. You can watch them over at Channel Seven, where the festivities are set to kick off at 7pm.
Who Will Host The 2024 Logies?
This year, the Logies will be hosted again by comedian Sam Pang. It's an interesting move given Pang's opening monologue last year — and subsequent roasting of every star in attendance — received extremely mixed reactions.
How Can I Vote For The 2024 Logies?
For the first time, viewers at home can vote in every Logies category, making it the ultimate people's choice event! That's right, you can pop your vote in for 23 categories and have a say over who you think deserves recognition in the Australian telly scene.
Voting is open now over at TV Week's site. After you vote, make sure to check your email to verify your entry, otherwise it won't count.
Who's Nominated In The 2024 Logie Awards?
This year's nominations have been revealed and we have a mixed bag. In the prestigious Gold Logie category, it's a pretty similar story as previous years, with numerous past winners and nominees up for the top gong again. The only outliers are that of Robert Irwin, who's up for his first nod as the new co-host of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. Tony Armstrong is also up for the big award for the first time, as well as Sonia Kruger, who won last year.
On the odds front, it's pretty even across the board for now, with Irwin the most likely to take home the gong at 2.25, followed by Larry Emdur (3.50) and Armstrong (3.50).
Elsewhere, it's a big year for Netflix hit Boy Swallows Universe, which has earned 10 nods for its gripping and emotional adaptation of Trent Dalton's best-selling novel. Newcomer Felix Cameron, who plays Eli Bell, has been nominated in multiple categories, including Best Lead Actor (he's just 14 years old!).
The Best Lead Actress category is also stacked with Australian legends including Deborah Mailman, Sigourney Weaver, Anna Torv, Phoebe Tonkin, Rachel Griffiths and Aisha Dee getting nods.
Elsewhere, SBS's Erotic Stories has been nominated for Best Miniseries or Telemovie, making it a big moment for queer representation on the screen.
Take a look at the full list of 2024 Logie nominations below:
Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
- Andy Lee
- Asher Keddie
- Julia Morris
- Larry Emdur
- Robert Irwin
- Sonia Kruger
- Tony Armstrong
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
- Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network
- Robert Irwin, I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network
- Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
- Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
- Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Tristan Gorey, Home and Away, Seven Network
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Lead Actor in a Drama
- Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE
- Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC
- Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network
- Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC
- Simon Baker, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Aisha Dee, Safe Home, SBS
- Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
- Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
- Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC
- Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
- Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan
- Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC
- Lincoln Younes, CAUGH*T, Stan
- Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC
- Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC
- Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
- Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC
- Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC
- Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC
- Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video
- Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC
- Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Supporting Actor
- Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+
- Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan
- Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Supporting Actress
- Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan
- Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
- Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS
- Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC
- Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best News or Public Affairs Presenter
- Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network
- David Speers, Insiders, ABC
- Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network
- Michael Usher, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network
- Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network
- Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC
Best Drama Program
- Love Me, BINGE
- NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+
- RFDS, Seven Network
- The Newsreader, ABC
- The Tourist, Stan
- Total Control, ABC
- Boy Swallows Universe brought to life in Netflix adaption
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
- Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Erotic Stories, SBS
- Safe Home, SBS
- The Claremont Murders, Seven Network
- The Clearing, Disney+
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
Best Entertainment Program
- ABC New Year's Eve, ABC
- Australian Idol, Seven Network
- Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network
- Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC
- The Voice Australia, Seven Network
- Vision Australia's Carols by Candlelight, 9Network
Best Current Affairs Program
- 7.30, ABC
- 60 Minutes, 9Network
- A Current Affair, 9Network
- Australian Story, ABC
- Foreign Correspondent, ABC
- Four Corners, ABC
Best Scripted Comedy Program
- Deadloch, Prime Video
- In Limbo, ABC
- Mother and Son, ABC
- Population 11, Stan
- Strife, BINGE
- Utopia, ABC
Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- Gruen, ABC
- Hard Quiz, ABC
- Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
- Thank God You're Here, Network 10
- The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
- The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
Best Competition Reality Program
- Alone Australia, SBS
- Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10
- I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- MasterChef Australia, Network 10
- The Block, 9Network
- Muster Dogs champions crowned
Best Structured Reality Program
- Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
- Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10
- Married at First Sight, 9Network
- Muster Dogs, ABC
- Old People's Home For Teenagers, ABC
- SAS Australia, Seven Network
Best Lifestyle Program
- Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
- Gardening Australia, ABC
- Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL
- Restoration Australia, ABC
- Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL
- Travel Guides, 9Network
Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
- A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC
- Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network
- Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- Old School — Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC
- The Forever War — John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC
Best Factual or Documentary Program
- Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video
- John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+
- Nemesis, ABC
- Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan
- War On Waste, ABC
Best Sports Coverage
- 2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network
- 2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network
- 2023 State of Origin, 9Network
- Australian Open, 9Network
- FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™, Seven Network
- Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL and Kayo Sports
Best Children's Program
- Beep and Mort, ABC
- Bluey, ABC
- Eddie's Lil' Homies, NITV and Netflix
- Gardening Australia Junior, ABC
- Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
- Play School, ABC
