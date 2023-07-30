The 2023 Logie Awards Moments That People Can’t Stop Talking About

Ah, the Logies. Australia's answer to the Emmys, where everyone who's anyone in Australia gathers together, dons themselves in colourful frocks, and wins a bunch of awards for what they've done on the telly.
But year after year, people are left talking after TV Week's Logie Awards. In 2022, Tony Armstrong and Dylan Alcott made headlines for taking the stage at the same time — something that should not be a rare occurrence, but unfortunately, still is. "To be honest, having an Indigenous man and a guy in a wheelchair up here, on commercial TV... We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s massive."
From controversial speeches to a winner being crowned with the gold Logie, these are all the moments that's got everyone talking about the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards.
Sam Pang's Opening Monologue
For the first time since 2011, the Logies had a host this year. Comedian and Have You Been Paying Attention star Sam Pang didn't hold back in his highly anticipated opening monologue.
He took the opportunity to roast several big names in the Aussie TV industry, starting off with thanking other stars who he joked had turned down the hosting gig before he was selected.
Starting off with Gold Logie nominee Hamish Blake, Pang said: "I appreciate it, mate, some of us have a mortgage... By the way, a mortgage is when the bank loans... Ahh, don’t worry about it," he laughed.
He joked that Shane Jacobsen agreed to the gig "before even knowing what the question was", and that "Karl Stefanovic said yes, as long the show was held in a park in Noosa".
Ok. 5 mins in and we need to lock in Sam Pang to host every Australian awards night moving forward.— Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) July 30, 2023
KILLING it.#Logies #TVWeekLogies pic.twitter.com/Ln0MyGEiDn
Brian Walsh Inducted Into The Logies Hall Of Fame
Marta Dusseldorp and Matt Shirvington appeared on stage to pay tribute to late TV industry legend, Brian Walsh as he was inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame.
Walsh is credited for the success of soap Neighbours and launching the careers of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce.
"He helped me navigate the media during my sporting career and later pivotal in a transition to TV full-time," said Sunrise host Shirvington.
Dusseldorp added that Walsh "would nurture talent", saying "I was lucky enough to be one of those people. I miss you, Brian, sadly more than you will ever know.
"But collectively tonight, we salute and celebrate your extraordinary vision and I, for one, promise to respect and further your legacy to make you proud."
MasterChef Win Dedicated To Jock Zonfrillo
Popular Channel 10 cooking show MasterChef won the award for Most Popular Reality Program for its 2022 season called MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites. Accepting the award was judge Melissa Leong and executive producer Marty Benson, who acknowledged judge Jock Zonfrillo who passed away at the end of April.
"Thank you so much to the audience for sticking with us through thick and thin, especially in the year that we've had," said Leong.
"As I stand here tonight, it's still hard to believe that my mate and our amazing judge Jock is no longer with us," Benson then said.
"So, big man... this is 100% dedicated to you. Tonight we are going to celebrate Jock-style. Please, everybody, give it up for Jock!"
Sonia Kruger Wins Gold Logie
The 2023 Gold Logie award went to Sonia Kruger, the host of The Voice, Big Brother and Dancing With The Stars.
During her gracious acceptance speech, the 57-year-old said she'd seen a quote backstage that read, "Hosting is not about what you do, it is about how you make other people feel".
"I thought, that is so true. And tonight you guys, [with] all your support, you have made me feel so good," she told the live audience filled with Australian TV industry members.
Sonia Kruger WINS the Gold Logie! Congratulations Queen ❤️ #ONYASONIA! #TVWeekLogies pic.twitter.com/dDcJdKhIjb— Channel 7 (@Channel7) July 30, 2023