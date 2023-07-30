ADVERTISEMENT
We're back, baby! Aussie stars flocked to The Star Casino in Sydney for the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards — Australia's answer to the Emmys.
And while we absolutely eagerly awaited the results of Australia's night of nights, we'd be lying if we said that we were only interested in that. Yes, while we were hoping for a woman to take home the top gong, we were also excited to see what frocks, suits, and diamonds celebs would don on the red carpet. We're only human, after all.
The 63rd edition was hosted by Have You Been Paying Attention? star and Asian Australian comedian Sam Pang, and of course, some of Australia's best and brightest graced the red carpet.
Chloe Hayden rocked up looking like an IRL Disney Princess, Melissa Leong absolutely slayed in a black cut-out piece, and Sophie Monk walked the red carpet looking like an IRL Logie trophy.