After years of small roles and rejections, Carden calls landing Janet on The Good Place her real breakthrough. It was the first time she finally got a regular spot on a TV show. "Before that, I was popping in here and there. Working with Mike Schur, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and new actors I fell in love with – it all clicked. And then the audience loved it. People still watch it today with their families, which is incredible. That made me feel like, ‘Okay, maybe this acting thing will actually work out.'”



What she loves the most about being an actress is exploring her craft. “There are so many ways to be an actor, and I found them all through theatre, comedy, improv, sketch, little things here and there. It wasn’t starring on TV at the beginning; that came much later. There were a million reasons to give up, but it was what I loved most, so I just kept going however I could."



Carden has naturally carved out a career in the comedic space, but recently starred in her first serious role as Miss Phoebe in The Handmaid's Tale. "It was so exciting. I’ve loved the show for years and even used to imagine what it would be like to be on it. Getting the call was amazing, and working with that calibre of actors blew me away, I really tried to raise my game and match them. It was an incredible experience."