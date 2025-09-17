Everything We Know About The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie
We're returning to Cousins. The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) Season 3 had audiences on the edge of their seat — whether you were Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah — and Prime Video isn't ready to leave this sun-soaked world behind. Creator Jenny Han announced the surprise news that TSITP would conclude with a feature film during a series finale celebration in Paris, France.
Considering the Season 3 finale had mixed reviews, with many viewers wishing Han had given audiences an extended look at Conrad and Belly's future, this surprise announcement has pleased Bonrad fans everywhere. "We're proud of the series' extraordinary success and couldn't be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter," said Courtnay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios.
We've rounded up all the information about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, including a big "milestone" teased by Jenny Han herself. Below, here's everything you need to know about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.
How did The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) Season 3 end?
Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) was surprised by Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) when he turned up at her doorstep in Paris, France, for her 22nd birthday. While their initial greeting was awkward, Belly slowly opened up to Conrad and showed him Paris through her eyes. After introducing him to her friends, the pair began to reminisce about what had gone wrong in their past relationship, before delving into a steamy encounter. Conrad declared his love for Belly, but she wasn't sure about her feelings, so he left for a conference in Brussels. In true rom-com form, Belly realised she'd never stopped loving Conrad, and poured her heart out to him on the train. We saw a glimpse of their future as they returned to the summer house in Cousins, but there was noticeably no wedding.
What is the plot of The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) movie?
Creator and book author Jenny Han teased a big plot point at the finale celebration in Paris. "There is a big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans," she said.
The "milestone" will likely be Conrad and Belly's wedding, which happens in the third The Summer I Turned Pretty book when Belly is 23.
Has Jenny Han given any additional hints about The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) movie?
After The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finished, a letter from Jenny Han was shown on screen. In the heartfelt note, she left an easter egg about TSITP movie.
"We put our whole hearts into this show and we're so thankful to you for coming along with us on the ride. Maybe we'll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then, all of my love always, Jenny," she wrote.
When will The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) movie be released?
The release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie has not yet been announced. We'll update this with more information as it drops.
You can stream The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video.
