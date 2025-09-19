Dr. Dill-Shackleford describes our relationships to characters as parasocial relationships, or one-sided relationships that we have with the media that we consume. Even if a character can't talk back to you or otherwise engage with you, it makes sense that if you get home at night and spend an hour or two (or more, we don't judge) watching a TV show, you might get really attached to them because they bring you joy or cheer you up after a rough day. And feeling so much affection for these characters could be a sign that you're capable of a lot of empathy. "You have to engage in a real human way in order to feel that connection," Dr. Dill-Shackleford says. "That’s probably a sign that you are capable of certain social things that you are willing to let yourself go and really feel something in the story."