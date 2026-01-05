The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2026 Critics Choice Awards
Awards season has kicked off with the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, and multiple Australian stars are in the running to nab a shiny trophy. With Sarah Snook winning Best Actress in a Limited Series for All Her Fault and Jacob Elordi taking home a statue for Best Supporting Actor in Frankenstein, it looks like it will be a successful night indeed. But there's one part of the awards show that's much more subjective — the outfits the celebrities show up in.
There have been some major wins on the red carpet, with Mia Goth stepping out in Dior and Ariana Grande channelling her inner-Glinda in a beaded Alberta Ferretti number. We've rounded up the best looks from the Critics Awards 2026 carpet, from classic Hollywood old glamour to more daring dresses.