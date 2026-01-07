Isa Briones On Filipino Visibility & Why Her Role In The Pitt Feels Long Overdue: “It Brought Me To Tears”

Briones was also determined to showcase the joy and the specialised competence of her community, from the high-stakes life-saving to the quiet, cultural textures of the workplace.



"We have the funny scenes of the nurses having their gossip time, but also seeing just competent Filipino doctors and nurses is really important," she says."A lot of the Filipino nurses that are here in this country are doctors back home. Getting to show that experience is really beautiful."



Since its debut, The Pitt has carved out a space as a raw, unfiltered, and deeply real look at the American healthcare system. Season 1 didn't just show us the hospital; it threw us into the deep end of a high-stakes, 15-hour shift. We watched as the staff’s resilience was pushed to a breaking point in an intense finale that left us in absolute shock.