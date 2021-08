How This Aussie-Filipino Designer Landed A Collab With Lisa Says Gah

From that flourished a collection of dresses, face masks, buttoned t-shirts, pants, and of course, tote bags. With over half a million Instagram followers, Lisa Says Gah is a big deal. The California-based studio specialises in stocking ultra-cool and sustainable small labels. To have Boobag on a large fashion platform was a big milestone for Nicole. To also have Lisa Says Gah donate 100% of the tote bag profits to the Loveland Foundation , an organisation that focuses on supporting communities of colour, meant that Nicole’s purpose was returning full circle.