This Is What Asian Hair Really Looks Like

Trying out different lengths and colours for novelty's sake is one thing, but then there's the aspect of hair as an authentic representation of the self: "You know how you always want the texture that’s opposite to what you naturally have? I feel like some people envy naturally straight hair, but I always wanted spiral-y, curly, wavy hair," Venus admits. "In 2022, I quit my job and went back home to Asia for the first time since the pandemic. That's when I decided to perm my hair — having this big, wavy hair was my way of showing that I’m the anime main character who takes control of my destiny." (She then found her way to Refinery29, and the rest, as they say, is history.) And even though perms are temporary and roots eventually grow out, the effects they have on us are far from ephemeral: "Now that I’ve experimented with perming, I’m happy to go back to basics, and have a low-maintenance routine," she says. "Now, I’m fine curling it with a Dyson Airwrap or Shark FlexStyle , but today? I love having straight hair again."