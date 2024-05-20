This Is What Asian Hair Really Looks Like

“My hair means a lot to me—it's a big part of who I am and where I come from,” political strategist Orpa Ali tells Refinery29. “Growing up, my mother instilled in me a routine of weekly scalp massages and oil treatments, nurturing its health and growth. She often styled it in protective braids to shield it from damage, and it wasn't until much later that I was allowed to experiment with color. In Bengali culture, as in many other South Asian cultures, hair plays a pivotal role in defining beauty standards, and I consider myself incredibly fortunate to possess such healthy hair. As she tells me, she’s “tried pretty much everything,” including various lengths, bangs, and hair colors. ”I lucked out with some awesome hair genes, giving me thick, dense, jet-black hair. But as I've grown up, my hair’s texture has shifted, and figuring out how to style it and feel good about it has been a bit of a journey,” she adds. “My hair holds immense significance in shaping my identity and sense of beauty.”