Looking back at the early parts of my editorial career, I feel some pangs of embarrassment and regret that I tried to ignore my own Asianness for so long. Some of it was rooted in a deep childhood pain that I was able to untangle in therapy — we’ll talk about that another time. But the rest of it was just…that was life. This might sound silly by today’s standards but as a junior editor at major magazines in the late 90s and early 2000s, I didn’t even think it was possible to center myself or my culture in stories. It’s like that saying, you can’t be what you can’t see. In my first decade as an editor, I maybe saw three other Asians. Three. Can you even imagine? I didn’t see it and definitely didn’t think I could be it.

