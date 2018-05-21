Stop Telling Me What Asian Girls Should Look Like

Once this guy told me his "type" was "thick Asians." It made me realize that when you date, people can boil you down to what you look like. It's less about me as a person and more about the fact that I'm curvy and Asian. As I got older, I realized that I'm not this hideous monster. It took a lot of work but I'm finally at peace with myself. Now, being Asian American means trying to find the best place for myself. I don't really know where I feel most at home right now — that's something I'm still searching for.