Katie Fang’s TikToks Empower Young Asian Girls To Be No One Else But Themselves

Fang moved to Canada from Taiwan in the fifth grade. While it was intimidating at first, she says she was able to acclimate to North American culture quickly, thanks to having attended international schools her whole life. By the time she got to high school, her hobbies and interests were what you’d expect from a teenager — she was obsessed with Stranger Things and Millie Bobby Brown and spent her free time with friends, shopping at Sephora, or working her part-time gig at Brandy Melville . Fang began documenting her life on TikTok with no intention of becoming famous. There was nothing “special” about her content, but it’s likely why it resonates with so many of her followers, more than 80% of whom are under 25 — she was just like them.