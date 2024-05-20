Katie Fang’s TikToks Empower Young Asian Girls To Be No One Else But Themselves

Fang is poised to have the biggest year of her life, with three major beauty campaigns rolling out over the next few months, but still, she knows this could all go away in an instant. She credits her mom for keeping her in check: “She keeps me grounded every day. She just knows how to keep me in place.” Fang often brings her mom along on her press trips, calling her her biggest cheerleader, even from the beginning. When Fang started to grow her following, she kept it a secret from her mom. It wasn’t until Fang hit one million followers that she decided to tell her mom what was happening. “She’s been so supportive about everything.”