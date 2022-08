Years later, at Louisiana State University, where I studied anthropology and biology, it began to make sense to me why I felt more like myself, comfortable, and safe when I imagined myself as Corpus Ren. In my research on sex and gender , I was excited to learn that the two were not the same, and that the former was biological and the latter was social. Once I understood gender as a social performance, and that there was no one way to be a woman or a man, I began to embrace a nonbinary identity. At 23, I found a word that described how I had been feeling since I was 13, a word that allowed me to take autonomy over my personal identity and how I present myself to the world, a word that gave me my freedom and my healing.