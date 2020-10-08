Renata Flores & Her Music Are An Act of Indigenous Resistance

Flores Rivera's decision for her linguistic commitment was simple: She wanted to make sure she stood out from other artists while also taking social responsibility to protect, value, and bring visibility to Quechua and awareness to her people, who have been historically erased. "I want to be the voice of those people who are unheard and forgotten. [Indigenous Peoples] are not given the attention they deserve in the media," she shares. "I want to be the voice of the people who speak Quechua and other Indigenous tongues, especially in rural regions, since many of us do not know what they are saying and do not care to know or learn." With this mission of awareness, her YouTube covers were uploaded in partnership with the Asociación Cultural SURCA, a non-profit organization that focuses on teaching youth the importance of Quechua. This intersection of music and activism would go on throughout her career.