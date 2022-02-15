TikTok’s ‘Ski Slope Nose’ Trend Makes Me Want A Second Nose Job

The hashtag ‘nosejob’ currently has over 3.5 billion views on TikTok and #nosejobcheck has 2.1 billion views. That's billions of people echoing the same message — you aren’t beautiful unless you have an arched nose, and everyone agrees. If you chop it off, you’ll get thousands of likes and what’s more, sexual attention. These TikToks make it seem like surgery is instant and easy. That you just have to explain to the doctor that you have a deviated septum and voila, 20 seconds later you'll have a free, brand-new nose and no more self-hatred.