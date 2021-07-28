Now, I’m very open about the fact that I’m flat-chested: I joke about it constantly and usually go sans bra since I certainly don’t need the support of wiring. But I was taken aback nonetheless. Why, you ask? Because, as naive as it sounds, it never really occurred to me that this was a part of my body that someone else might think I was insecure about. And it definitely made me feel some kind of way. Was this something that held me back? Did everyone think this? How much are boob jobs? Has my brain always surreptitiously dodged comments like these to preserve my baby ego?