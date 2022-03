How Claiming My Brownness Helped Me Decolonize My Ideas Of Beauty

When the Metro Nashville Police Department allegedly partnered up with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) , I was repeatedly profiled. No amount of nicely ironed clothing could keep these officers from calling me “señorita” as they approached my car door, accusing me of made-up traffic violations. Similarly, when my local Whole Foods cashier randomly asked me how many guns I owned, it was an assumption he made based on what he has been told about people like me. It did not matter that there was a Vanderbilt University ID in my wallet; instead, what mattered was how I looked and what others have been told about this kind of Latina look. I have that look. I am that Latina. I have understood this for a long time, but it does not mean it doesn't still take all my energy to keep myself from giving into what this messaging is telling me.