Self-Care Is Important, But These Women Want You To Prioritize Self-Love

Knox was determined to be vulnerable, to put herself out there, to be a role model for all those who will come after her, to inspire others to be their truest selves, and to pave the way for a more inclusive future. She found support from people in the industry who shared the same values and chose to only work with brands that aligned with what she wanted to achieve. One of her most rewarding moments arrived a few years ago: When she was the face of a major fast-fashion retail campaign, a mother took a photo of her 3-year-old daughter , who was also born with one hand, in front of the store and posted the photo with the caption, “I think it’s an amazing thing for her to see when she’s older; it will make a big difference to her to know she’s not the only one.”