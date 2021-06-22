What Indigenous Beauty Means To Me

"I see makeup as a form of artistry and as a way to express myself. We paint stories on our faces and how I'm feeling that day determines how sharp my eyeliner is or how dark my lipstick. I also use bear grease as part of my beauty routine — it’s commonly found in Anishinaabe households. I use it in the same way that you might use oil for stretch marks, but I also mix it with my hair care and that’s something that my mum passed down to me. I have a friend who is from Hiawatha First Nation and he usually sends it to me."