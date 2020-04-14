If your nails are on the shorter side, using a thin brush like this makes it easy to fashion a tip, and you can decide on the thickness. Of course, you'll need a steady hand. It might help to rest your elbow on a hard, flat surface to keep your painting hand stable. If you make any mistakes, soak another very thin cuticle striping brush in acetone to clean up any smudges gently and precisely. Don't make the mistake of using a cotton bud or cuticle pusher, as they may be too bulky and erase more polish than you'd like.