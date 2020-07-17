12 Canadian BIPOC-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop Now

In 2020, we consumers know how to buy — and as a result, drive change — based on our beliefs. (Just look at the green beauty boom.) But when it comes to diversity, are our makeup bags and closets reflective of our inclusive values?
Toronto-born, New York-based designer Aurora James (founder of the Beyoncé-approved Brother Vellies accessories brand) is asking a similar question to Canada’s biggest companies. Her 15 Percent Pledge calls on major Canadian retailers to commit 15% of their shelf space to BIPOC-owned brands. So far, the uptake has been slow, but that doesn’t mean you’re stuck without options.
From coast to coast to coast, Canada’s BIPOC beauty founders are formulating results-based products, stepping up the sustainability, giving back to the community and, of course, empowering us to look and feel our best. Here, 12 must-know brands and hot picks to start your cart.
