The Meghan Markle effect is going strong for Mackage , a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex, who took home the Outerwear Brand of the Year award. The makeup artist behind the faces of celebs like Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls, Hung Vanngo , won the first ever Makeup Artist of the Year Award. It was also the first time the CAFAs honoured hair styling, with celebrity stylist Harry Josh (he’s worked on the tresses of Rose Byrne, Gisele, and the Olsen Twins) taking the prize.