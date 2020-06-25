The Best New Beauty Buys At Sephora Canada RN

It’s a weird moment for beauty trends. The ones that were hyped on the spring/summer 2020 runways — Neon eyes! Glitter! Floating Eyeliner! Over-the-top blush! — in the Before Times just don’t seem that relevant to a world where the highlight of your social life has been backyard hangs and socially-distant strolls. You’re probably wearing a face mask a lot of the time and you possibly haven’t washed your hair in a month. (Will it all be over soon, my pretties? NOBODY KNOWS.)
Instead, as COVID-19 lockdowns gradually lift, beauty lovers are going for those classic and casual summer lewks of glow-y, fresh skin, sheer lips, and healthy, easy hair — and Dr. Sephora is here to help! Here are 20 of the coolest new launches at Sephora Canada for summer 2020.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.