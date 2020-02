We're calling them "lady bags." The impractically small, enormously chic accessories currently taking over NYFW street style in a big way. No, they can't fit your planner (and probably not even your iPhone), but they do look damn fine when paired with pretty much anything in your closet... the cherry on top of your ice cream of an outfit, if you will. This is a delicate but mighty item that packs some serious fashion punch, elevating even the most basic ensemble to something worth writing about. It's no surprise that an eclectic and diverse bunch of fashion week attendees were quick to adopt the nostalgic piece, integrating the lady bag into their wardrobe arsenals with all kinds of contemporary twists. We've spotted micro-sizes, quilted leathers, and a range of feathered, embellished, and metallic takes on the trend. Beloved by trainer-heads and dolled-up show-goers alike, this dainty bag is completely redefining the term "lady-like" and we couldn't be more here for it.