If Your Hat Doesn't Tie Around Your Neck, Why Are You Even Wearing It?

Blame it on our quest to avoid UV rays or our addiction to over-accessorising. Either way, oversized hats have officially reached the top of our must-buy list. Jacquemus made a case for (extra) large versions of the straw variety in his spring 2018 show Ganni's spring 2019 collection reinvented the rain cap, and among the hundreds of accessories littering Gucci's spring 2018 runway , we spotted extra coverage hats in bold colours. But no matter what style of hat you're wearing this autumn, we're here to tell you that without a neck-tie attached to it, you simply won't be doing this trend justice.