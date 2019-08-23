If Your Hat Doesn't Tie Around Your Neck, Why Are You Even Wearing It?

Blame it on our quest to avoid UV rays or our addiction to over-accessorising. Either way, oversized hats have officially reached the top of our must-buy list. Jacquemus made a case for (extra) large versions of the straw variety in his spring 2018 show. Ganni's spring 2019 collection reinvented the rain cap, and among the hundreds of accessories littering Gucci's spring 2018 runway, we spotted extra coverage hats in bold colours. But no matter what style of hat you're wearing this autumn, we're here to tell you that without a neck-tie attached to it, you simply won't be doing this trend justice.
Adding a chin strap or neck tie to your otherwise strap-less headgear can go a long way in terms of wearability. Sure, any old hat will protect you from the sun, but will it lay in an aesthetically pleasing way across your back when you're not wearing it? Probably not. So whether you prefer plastic, patent, straw, or canvas, give the neck-tie hat a try with the slideshow ahead.
