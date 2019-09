3 Ways To Nail The Prairie Trend (With A Twist)

Think Gossip Girl but with oodles of denim. A long tiered skirt will forever be on my list of investment pieces , purely because it goes well with chunky heels (similar above), trainers – even Crocs if they're your thing (FYI, they should be). This Urban Outfitters top reminds me of a picnic blanket and I'm into it, halters for the win! After spotting the latest Coach Tabby bag on a few fashion favourites, I knew I had to get one in my clutches. What can I say? I'm a sucker for an Instagram trend