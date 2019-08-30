3 Ways To Nail The Prairie Trend (With A Twist)

Lately I've found myself in a style rut, but I'm not mad about it. My fashion equation seems to consist of some sort of tiered item plus a tribute to floral print, and a fisherman/bucket hat hybrid almost always makes an appearance somewhere. I call this prairie 2.0. Why? It speaks to the super sweet milkmaid vibe we've been seeing over the past few seasons, but moves it on with more contemporary finishes.
I very much enjoy trying to adapt this aesthetic to my daily stylistic choices while in the midst of this confused nightmarish weather; living on the edge, one might say. Bare arms, billowy sleeves and wide-brimmed hats are my main weapons of choice to see me through the remnants of summer. Ahead, watch me soak up the dredges of sunbaked euphoria, one shirred hem at a time.
There's nothing I'd rather be in than this swell minty creation. Rejina Pyo? you whisper. Nope, simply the work of the mighty high street. Warehouse answered my prayers for an affordable, Hansel and Gretel-type dress and if I had my way, I'd never take it off. A dress so glorious deserves an equally fab hat; enter this checked Ganni baby. The drawstring detail and pastel Air Force 1s (similar above) make for one hell of a prairie look that you can whip out whenever.
Think Gossip Girl but with oodles of denim. A long tiered skirt will forever be on my list of investment pieces, purely because it goes well with chunky heels (similar above), trainers – even Crocs if they're your thing (FYI, they should be). This Urban Outfitters top reminds me of a picnic blanket and I'm into it, halters for the win! After spotting the latest Coach Tabby bag on a few fashion favourites, I knew I had to get one in my clutches. What can I say? I'm a sucker for an Instagram trend.
Sometimes a good blouse and denim combo is all you need. My quest for the perfect-fitting jeans can finally be put to rest, as this Calvin Klein pair fits me in all the right places. A floral double whammy was always on the cards – how could I not with this delicious fisherman hat from UO (similar above) and ruched blouse, courtesy of good 'ole Topshop.
