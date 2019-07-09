This Is The Most-Googled Style Of Jeans In 2019 (& It's Not Skinny)

Unsurprisingly, according to global fashion search platform Lyst, jeans are one of the most searched-for items worldwide. In its deep dive into 2019's denim trends, Lyst found that there were 13 searches per second over the past year, making them the third most searched-for category behind (you guessed it) trainers and dresses.
Skinny jeans are finally on their way out, making way for boyfriend, mom and wide-legged variations, while another '00s favourite makes a strong comeback: low-rise and hipster jeans have increased in search in the past six months. J.Lo eat your heart out. The platform also conducted a consumer survey on the most iconic denim looks of all time. The winner? James Dean's effortless Levi's look, closely followed by Britney and Justin's co-ordinating head-to-toe denim moment.
With 1,800 gallons of water used to produce just one pair of jeans, and a plethora of forward-thinking sustainable denim brands putting workers' rights and eco-friendly production front and centre, there's hope that customers will invest more in better quality denim. However, the report found that shoppers are willing to spend 22% more on denim jackets than they are jeans. That said, Lyst saw a growing interest in sustainable denim, with the search term jumping to a page view increase of 193%.
The line between fashion and the internet is so blurred that memes often precede the reputation of the item they feature. The weird and wonderful pieces that got people searching this year were Kiev label Ksenia Schnaider's asymmetrical jeans (Celine Dion was spotted in a pair at Paris Couture Fashion Week, obvs), Y/Project's SS19 denim pants (which in turn resulted in a 2,250% increase in the search term 'janties' ahead of Coachella) and R13's denim skirt and jeans combo. All highly distressing, we think you'll agree.
The breakout denim trends of the year, though, are all far more appealing. From pastel hues to cargo styles, wide-legged pieces to Bermuda shorts, click through to see the denim stars of 2019 so far.