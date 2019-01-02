Team R29's Investment Pieces For The New Year

New year, new excuse to splurge – am I right? But we're not dropping coin on just anything. We've mindfully saved our pennies to invest in some quality pieces that will see us through this year, and many more to come.
Whether or not you're sold on the idea of an investment piece, the verdict still rings true: When shopping for wardrobe staples, we don't mind paying a little extra for something we'll be wearing daily.
Ahead, our team picks some key pieces for 2019, including a goes-with-everything jumper, a sturdy black leather boot and belt, a classic suit, a trench and a quality pair of blue jeans. Check out R29's investment picks for the new year.
