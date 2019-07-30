Lizzo’s Tiny Desk Concert Is Pure Joy

Few people are having a better 2019 than Lizzo. The singer/writer/Ultimate Summer Mood (see also: Hot Girl Summer) graced NPR and their Tiny Desk Concert series with her presence. The resulting 16-minute show is pure joy.
Now, many artists appear at the NPR offices to give a short-but-sweet live performance of their recent hit songs, but none have done it quite like Lizzo. In a tangerine dress (that I need to own), she made it both a holy ("Can I get a Hallelujah?!") and an unholy experience ("What the fuck are fucking feelings for?").
NPR reports that Lizzo had the highest attended Tiny Desk concert, or "tiny ass desk" concert as Lizzo renamed it.
Lizzo, whose real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, started off performing her title track off her 2019 album, Cuz I Love You. She followed that with her hit single, "Truth Hurts," which was initially released in 2017 before it found new life in everyone's summer playlists thanks to a well-placed moment in Netflix's Someone Great. Finally, she dealt the most Lizzo blow of them all, "Juice."
