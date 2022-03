Navigating Transness in an Immigrant Home Has Brought Me Heartbreak & Hope

Growing up in an undocumented (and eventually mixed-status) immigrant household for nearly three decades was a funhouse of mirrors; there were corridors of reflections that showed opaque and distorted fragments of us as individuals and as a family. Our legal status defined and dictated how we navigated life and what we prioritized as a household. Often, we kept a low profile to stay safe. So naturally, the mirrors would reflect back only the practical, reasonable, controlled aspects of us and nothing more. We moved through this terrifying carnival trick as a unit, without much color or shine as far as onlookers were concerned. Because of this, for a long while, we were completely insular and came to rely heavily on just each other to make it through the other side. While I’m grateful that living collectively bonded us solidly and sharpened our problem-solving skills to the finest point, the intense sense of responsibility we had to each other often left my sister and me feeling guilty when we acted independently or made personal goals. In our world, life was a team effort. Nearly everything was to be discussed, decided upon, and agreed on as a team and for the team. At the time, it made sense, but somewhere along the line all these tricks we learned to stay safe ended up burrowing deep within us, long after they were no longer needed.