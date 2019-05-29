Self-care shouldn't be gendered or determined by who you are, your biology, or your identity — it should be accessible to everyone. Health, comfort, self-care, self-love, and self-priority are things that should be universal. You shouldn't be terrified when you walk in the cosmetics aisle. You shouldn't feel pressured to go to the men's section or buy that moisturiser because it has blue packaging instead of pink floral packaging. It's about what works for you and what works for your skin — that should be the priority. I think that's something that Schmidt's Naturals does really well. It's something I'm trying to promote just as a person: Who are you at your core level and how can you accentuate that through self-care products?