I’m A Beauty Founder & This Is What My ‘Conscious’ Skin-Care Routine Looks Like

We like to be as active as possible on Saturdays, when we aim to get at least 10,000 steps. Of course, the more time we spend outside, the more SPF you need! I’ll use the Cocokind Daily SPF on me, my husband, and my baby, and reapply frequently. I also typically will wash my hair again. However, instead of doing a shampoo routine, I’ll typically spray the Cocokind Rosewater all over my scalp and hair. I’ll let that sink in, massaging it into my roots and hair. After around 15 minutes, I’ll rinse it off in the shower. I feel like this removes some extra oil and buys me a couple extra days before I have to shampoo again, which I typically only like to do 1x a week to keep my scalp calm. If I have time, I like to fit in another Nuface routine over the weekends as well.