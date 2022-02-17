I’m A Beauty Founder & This Is What My ‘Conscious’ Skin-Care Routine Looks Like

When Priscilla Tsai launched her skin-care brand in 2015, she didn't set out to just create effective products. She knew that having healthy, functional skin has both physical and psychological effects on our overall well-being. Ever since then, Cocokind has provided its customers with gentle, botanical-forward products that not only work, but also aim to make you feel good, both inside and out. Tsai believes in this beauty philosophy deeply, and you can see it through her own conscious skin and makeup routine. The following interview was told to Sara Tan and has been edited for length and clarity.