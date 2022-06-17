If Will miraculously doesn't die in Volume 2, then he's got a one-way ticket to Villaintown, population: Will. In Season One, Joyce refers to Will as a "sensitive child", the same term used to describe Henry Creel (or big daddy Vecna, as he sometimes likes to be called). There's a reason why Will has been kept alive after being in the Upside Down — Vecna recognised Will as being someone quite similar to him when he was young, making him the perfect host. We already saw the Mind Flayer infect Will in Season Two, but based on the amount of time he's spent in the Upside Down, it's pretty likely that Will has also been corrupted along the way. Plus, he still has that Will Tingle going on, which is a big fat red flag if I've ever seen one.