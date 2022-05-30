This Scene From Stranger Things S4 Has Messed Me Up

I watched the scene with tears brimming in my eyes. It’s a testimony to the restorative nature of friendship and community, of finding your people and letting them pull you back from the brink. There’s no doubt it will go down as one of the most unforgettable in the show’s history. While Max is saved, others are not so lucky, which speaks to the sad fact that not everyone is able, or has the resources, to defeat their demons. But if it says anything about the nature of human spirit, it's that it is resilient. Minds do break, tragedies happen and happiness is not a bank that will keep cashing cheques. But to have friends who are willing to force their way in during your darkest moments, that is surely a start.