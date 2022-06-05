Kate Bush Just Responded To Her Stranger Things Viral Moment

To say Kate Bush doesn't make many public statements is an understatement. The iconic singer-songwriter has kept a typically low profile since she completed her London residency show, Before the Dawn, in 2014.
However, she does want Stranger Things fans to know that she's enjoying her unexpected viral moment brought about by the Netflix hit. Without wishing to give anything away, Bush's classic '80s song "Running Up That Hill" is used in an especially emotional scene from the new season.
"I watched the scene with tears brimming in my eyes," wrote Refinery29's Maybelle Morgan. "There’s no doubt it will go down as one of the most unforgettable in the show’s history."
Bush is clearly enthralled by the new season, too. "You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix," she wrote in a statement on her website. "It features the song "Running Up That Hill" which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!"
Since the new season premiered on Netflix on 27th May, "Running Up That Hill" has enjoyed such a resurgence that it's even re-entered the charts: something Bush is evidently thrilled about.
"Because of this, "Running Up That Hill" is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting!" Bush added. "Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."
As Bush notes, season four of Stranger Things is being released on Netflix in two instalments. The first seven episodes premiered on 27th May, with the final two to come on 1st July. If you haven't binged it yet, you can check out the trailer below.