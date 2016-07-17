A series of Kate Bush flash mobs have taken place all over the world in what is being called "The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever."
In London, an estimated 1,000 Kate Bush fans slipped into mock-ups of the singer's flowing red dress from the iconic 1978 video and staged a pair of dance-alongs at Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park.
Meanwhile, fan account @katebushnews reports that similar flash mob events took place yesterday in Massachusetts in the U.S., Montreal in Canada, Tel Aviv in Israel, Copenhagen in Denmark, Berlin in Germany, and several cities in Australia and New Zealand.
Check out video footage of the Kate Bush flash mob in Adelaide, Australia below.
Adelaide in Australia giving Wuthering Heights (red) socks today! https://t.co/4dTFBWswnv— katebushnews.com (@katebushnews) July 16, 2016
The international series of Kate Bush flash mobs has its origins in a one-off recreation of the "Wuthering Heights" video that took place in Brighton in 2013, Time Out reports. After video footage of that performance went viral, plans for further dance-alongs worldwide began to take shape and eventually snowballed.
One participant in a flash mob in Melbourne, Australia yesterday wrote on Instagram afterwards: "New friends were made through the power of #katebush and the power and beauty of dance and performance. We shared something never possibly to ever be again."
Kate Bush, who has been typically elusive since her "Before the Dawn" series of comeback shows in London in 2014, has yet to comment on "The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever," but something tells us she'd be pretty flattered.
