💃🏻New friends were made through the power of #katebush and the power and beauty of dance and performance. We shared something never possibly to ever be again 💃🏻 these gorgeous Cathys adopted me! Hello Kirsten & Jane wherever you may be now 💋 #mostwutheringheightsdayever #kingsdomain #melbourne #australia #wutheringheights #flashdance #dance #performanceart #ilovemelbourne #bestdayever #idiot #july16 #itsmecathy #solobush

A photo posted by @empireofstuff on Jul 16, 2016 at 8:08pm PDT