The Simple Makeup Hack Millie Bobby Brown Learned On The Stranger Things Set

Millie Bobby Brown: My ambitions and goals have always been devoted to film and TV; I love it and that’s my job. Within that, I was in the makeup chair for a very long time, constantly putting foundation on my face and moisturising. And I started to get into beauty and makeup myself, but realized that there wasn’t a beauty brand that would be beneficial to my skin and my skin type, which is sensitive and young, so I didn’t want to put anything too heavy or harsh on my skin. I wanted to create something for everyone, to include everyone, that was clean and totally vegan. It takes time and it's a big process. I started it four years ago now, but I knew I wanted to do it for everyone out there that was going through the same struggle as I was.