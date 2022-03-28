The Perfect Date Night (Or Netflix & Chill) Films

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We all want to spend every Friday date night traipsing around the city in search of a new adventure. We want to wine, dine, and swashbuckle our way into someone's heart. Yet sometimes, amidst the chaos of adulthood, there's not enough time in the day to prepare for a world-class date night. When you have places to go, people to see, and worlds to save, it's easy to let Friday nights sneak up on you.
Save the coq au vin and ambitious intentions for when you have more energy. While elaborate acts of wooing are all fine and good, sometimes, the best way to connect with someone is cuddled on the couch. Movies are a perfectly fine way to unwind and start conversations.
So, submit to the temptation of Netflix and Chill. For a date night on demand, stream these movies or seek them out in cinemas.