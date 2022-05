This Scene From Stranger Things S4 Has Messed Me Up

Her final letter is to her deceased brother, Billy. She reads it to him sitting at his graveside while her friends wait in the car to give her privacy. All of a sudden, her mind is pulled into the Upside Down — a Dalí-esque kingdom of hell — where the monster tightens his tentacles around her throat, ready to pull her apart. Physically, she’s unresponsive as her friends scream at her to try and break the spell. At a crucial moment they figure out that music can reach the far recesses of the mind, that a favourite song might be able to bring her back. So they slam the headphones on and the haunting vocals of Kate Bush’s "Running Up That Hill" blare into Max’s ears, pleading with her: "If I only could / I'd make a deal with God / And I'd get him to swap our places." Back in the Upside Down, Max hears the song faintly and a small window opens up in her consciousness through which she can see her friends screaming her name.